Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Akroma has a total market cap of $3,110.00 and $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.01772427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00067505 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

