Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 19.8% in December

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 84.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 697,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 38,688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.