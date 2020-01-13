Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Albany International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $92.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

