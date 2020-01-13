Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIN. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Albany International by 308.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 20,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albany International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albany International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.