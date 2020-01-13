Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd Declares Dividend of GBX 1.17 (LON:AEFS)

Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd Ltd (LON:AEFS) declared a dividend on Monday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.17 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AEFS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 98.80 ($1.30). The stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.54. Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd has a 52 week low of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.50 ($1.32).

About Alcentra European Flotng Rt Incm Fd

Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Oriel Asset Management LLP. It is managed by Alcentra Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. It primarily invests in floating rate secured loans or high-yield bonds that are issued by corporate entities and are rated below investment grade.

