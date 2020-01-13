Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 881,900 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of ALEX opened at $21.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.80). Alexander & Baldwin had a negative net margin of 28.41% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $139,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,517.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

