Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

ALGN stock opened at $293.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.90. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $9,175,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 21,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 1,942 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $487,131.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

