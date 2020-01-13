ALL BEST ICO One Day Volume Reaches $4,748.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $18,502.00 and approximately $4,748.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.21 or 0.02312402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00184506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,132,974 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO Token Trading

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.