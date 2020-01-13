All Sports (SOC) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $69,051.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $20.33 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.93 or 0.05940022 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00118909 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

