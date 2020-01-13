Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 12,230,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $191.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

