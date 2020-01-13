Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Alliant Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $55.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.