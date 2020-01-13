Allred Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.74.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $11.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,894.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,806.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.56. The firm has a market cap of $936.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

