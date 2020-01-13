Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PEP stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

