Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.01. 69,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,073. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $82.46 and a 12-month high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

