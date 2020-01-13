Almeela (KZE) Price Tops $0.10

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Almeela has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Almeela has a total market cap of $388,182.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Almeela token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001274 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Almeela alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000643 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela (KZE) is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com.

Almeela Token Trading

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almeela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almeela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.