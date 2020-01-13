Alpha Coin (APC) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $12,396.00 and approximately $19,853.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011730 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000539 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001168 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

