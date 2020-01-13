Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 163,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total value of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,436.74. 942,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The company has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,239.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,434.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

