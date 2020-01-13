Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

GOOG stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,436.83. The stock had a trading volume of 931,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,910. The firm has a market cap of $986.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,434.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.