Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.11 on Monday, hitting $1,437.07. The stock had a trading volume of 782,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,470. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $989.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,239.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

