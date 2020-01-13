Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,428.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,343.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,239.89. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,434.94. The company has a market capitalization of $985.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

