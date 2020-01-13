ALQO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,556.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, ALQO has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. ALQO has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007453 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005422 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.org. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN. The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ALQO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

