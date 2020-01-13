alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.30 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €18.30 ($21.28) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOX. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.96 ($19.72).

alstria office REIT stock traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €17.12 ($19.91). The company had a trading volume of 428,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.71. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.54.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

