Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Short Interest Up 15.4% in December

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 4,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.40. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.76.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.04 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $138,200.00. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,810 shares of company stock worth $7,210,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 83.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,299 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

