Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after buying an additional 491,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,883.16 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $942.54 billion, a PE ratio of 93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,806.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,818.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

