American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Update

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 344,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $94,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock valued at $103,924. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in American Public Education by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American Public Education by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

APEI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,009. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $413.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.