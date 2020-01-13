American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Plans $10.00 Quarterly Dividend

American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

ICTPU opened at $1,200.00 on Monday. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a 12 month low of $1,175.00 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,216.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,253.74.

Get American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units alerts:

About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.