American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.6% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,674 shares of company stock worth $1,273,200. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.97. The company had a trading volume of 718,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $159.90 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.