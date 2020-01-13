American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.85.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,200 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $230.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $159.90 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.