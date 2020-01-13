America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.99 Million

Brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post sales of $176.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $173.25 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $161.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $728.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $721.23 million to $736.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $766.53 million, with estimates ranging from $752.53 million to $780.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $108.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $111.11.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

