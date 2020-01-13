America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CRMT opened at $108.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $67.61 and a 1 year high of $111.11.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

