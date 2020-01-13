Amino Network Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0383 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. During the last seven days, Amino Network has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $449,098.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.05978923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026521 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035535 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00115073 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,776,613 tokens. Amino Network's official website is www.amino.world.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

