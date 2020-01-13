Ampleforth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $121,723.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011880 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth's official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

