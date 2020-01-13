Analysts Anticipate Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to post $2.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 million and the lowest is $1.52 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $14.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 million to $15.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.93 million, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $15.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $137.35 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,848,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

