Analysts Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will report sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

