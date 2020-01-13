Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Radware also posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

RDWR stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Radware has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Radware by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Radware by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Radware by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 425,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

