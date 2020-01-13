Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $450,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Sabby Management LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -2.94.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

