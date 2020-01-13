Analysts Expect First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

FMBI stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after acquiring an additional 206,954 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

