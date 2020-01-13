Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.85 on Monday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.90 million, a PE ratio of 261.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.