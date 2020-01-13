Analysts Expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($5.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jaguar Health.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

JAGX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.74. 113,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,278. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

