Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,174,759,000 after buying an additional 20,241,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $530,848,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,776,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,499,000 after purchasing an additional 140,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.