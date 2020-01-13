Analysts Offer Predictions for Ares Management Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Ares Management stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 548.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 1,213,194 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 138.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,561,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 905,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $22,691,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at $10,345,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

