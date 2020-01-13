Analysts Offer Predictions for Regis Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:RGS opened at $16.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. Regis has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $247.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. Regis had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regis by 590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regis by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

