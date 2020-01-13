Analysts Offer Predictions for Scientific Games Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of SGMS opened at $27.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

In other news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

