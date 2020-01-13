Analysts Offer Predictions for UCB SA’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UCBJF)

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for UCB in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UCB’s FY2020 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UCB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $86.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. UCB has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $88.67.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

