Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 13th (AQST, B4B3, BAYN, EVK, FIE, GTN, HXL, JOUT, LIN, RPAY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 13th:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €90.00 ($104.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €149.85 ($174.24) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.