Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT):

1/7/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2020 – Allegiant Travel had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sidoti.

1/3/2020 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Allegiant Travel have outperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly owing to robust passenger revenues. Solid demand for air travel is leading to higher passenger revenues. Evidently, in the first nine months of 2019, passenger revenues, which account for the bulk of the company's top line, increased 9.4%. Anticipating air-travel demand to remain strong, Allegiant issued bullish earnings per share projections for full-year 2019 and 2020. The company’s initiatives to reward its shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments are encouraging as well. Moderate fuel costs are an added positive. However, high expenses pertaining to salary and benefits are limiting bottom-line growth. Also, the massive capex might be a spoilsport. High-debt levels and capacity overexpansion add to the company's woes.”

12/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/26/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $206.00 to $219.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $174.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.66 and a 200-day moving average of $156.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,537,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

