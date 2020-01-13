Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/10/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

12/25/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

12/24/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/25/2019 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $44.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $49.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,481,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 172,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

