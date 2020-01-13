Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Koenig & Bauer (SKB)

Koenig & Bauer (ETR: SKB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €50.60 ($58.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKB stock opened at €27.98 ($32.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $462.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 12 month low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a 12 month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €33.09.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

