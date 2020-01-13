Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Pennant Group an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PNTG traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $27.64. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,199. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Scott E. Lamb bought 5,085 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,867. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.