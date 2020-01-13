Analysts Set Expectations for BayCom Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $22.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. BayCom has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $285.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

